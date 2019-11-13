Miami Dolphins Announce They Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Private Workout in Atlanta

Colin Kaepernick is getting ready for a private workout hosted by the NFL which will take place in Atlanta this weekend. All NFL teams are invited to the workout, but we now know a team that will definitely be in attendance. When talking to reporters on Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said they will have somebody there for the workout. He did mention he liked the current quarterback situation they are in, but it never hurts to evaluate more talent at the position.

Flores told reporters, “We like our quarterback situation right now. We’re going to do our due diligence.” Right now, the Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen as their quarterbacks. Fitzpatrick has started six games and has completed 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,364 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rosen has started three games and has completed 53 percent of his passes while throwing for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

While it’s clear the Dolphins need an upgrade at the position, is Kaepernick the answer? He hasn’t played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season but he has been training since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers. When Kaepernick learned the news of the workout, he let everyone know he’s been ready for this moment since 2016.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem and once he was a free agent in 2017, he struggled to sign with another team. The ordeal led to him filling a grievance against the NFL for collusion which was settled out of court. During his time as a free agent, Kaepernick has been very active in the community. One of the most recent things he’s done was feeding the homeless during his 32nd birthday.

When Kaepernick was on the 49ers, he had an up-and-down run. However, there were more ups than downs as he led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. He has started 58 games and posted a record of 28-30.