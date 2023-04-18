Memphis Basketball Recruit Arrested for Assault With a Firearm

Mikey Williams, a high school basketball star who is set to play for the University of Memphis men's basketball team next season, was arrested last week in San Diego, according to multiple reports. The 18-year-old was arrested on multiple counts of assault with a firearm and was released after paying $50,000 bond last Friday. Per ESPN, Williams is accused of California penal code Chapter 9, Section 245(a)(2), which involves "any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm." He is facing up to four years in prison and is set to be in court on Thursday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (per ABC 24), a verbal argument occurred at Williams' house on March 27, which led to five people getting into a car and leaving. Shots were fired at the car, and while the car was hit by gunfire, no one was injured. Williams was arrested after a search warrant was executed.

Memphis basketball commit Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon, per Jackson Brown of ABC 24 Memphis. pic.twitter.com/wTALraCk8z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2023

Troy P. Owens, Williams' attorney, released a statement on the incident. "This altercation was initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance," Owens' statement said. "During the aftermath of this disturbance, there were reports of shots being fired. Mr. Williams is alleged to match the description of the shooter. As a result, a search warrant was executed at the home and Mr. Williams was arrested. He has posted bond and looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system."

The statement continued: "We ask that people appreciate the fact that Mr. Williams is an 18-year-old high school student. Harassment, threats, or any other behavior of the sort is unwarranted. We are aware of several narratives being advanced online that are not factual and are designed to humiliate Mr. Williams. We are confident that the truth will come to light. Mr. Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Williams is a four-star recruit listed as the third-best player in the state of California, per 247Sports. He was named the 2019-20 MaxPreps nation fresh basketball player of the year at San Ysidro (California) before transferring to Lake Norman Christian (North Carolina). Williams signed his letter of intent to the Memphis Tigers in November.