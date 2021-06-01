Jake Paul to Face Former UFC Champion in Next Boxing Match

✖

Jake Paul has found his next opponent. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the YouTube star and former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. The date and location of the upcoming fight are still being determined, but the news comes just days before Paul's brother, Logan Paul takes on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

This will be Jake Paul's fourth professional fight with his last match being against Ben Askren in April. Paul won the fight via TKO and has yet to lose a match. Paul's success in the ring has led to him signing a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports. He was previously with Triller but has now moved on to a bigger stage.

"We love Jake," Ryan Kavanaugh, CEO of Triller parent company Proxima Media said in May. "I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him. ... I think for us, we've gone the distance with him that we can go. We won't be doing any more Jake fights."

Woodley has a 19-7-1 record in MMA. He is a former UFC Welterweight Champion, winning the title in 2016. He held on to the title for over two years, losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Woodley went on to lose his next three matches, including a loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March. Last month, Woodley called out Paul, telling him he's facing easy opponents.

“Jake Paul is - well I guess we kind of recognize he came from Disney - but we’re expecting him to be like this f—ing macho macho man he’s playing but he’s calling out everybody but me,” Woodley said per MMA Fighting. “I’m the one with real smoke with you. At the end of the day, that was Ben’s fight and I never want to take away the moment from Ben. That was his opportunity so everybody backstage is trying to get love and trying to get their name - almost the same way Jake took the shine away from Logan. They’re just Culture Vultures. He would vulch the juice from his own damn flesh and blood. His cornerman trying to take the juice from him. His whole crew moves goofy. My dogs don’t move like that."