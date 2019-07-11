Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares New Set of Festive Photos Almost 3 Months After Brain Tumor Surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared a heartwarming set of festive July 4 photos on Saturday, July 6 almost three months after she had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“4th of july looks a whole lot different now.. not gonna lie, I miss the boat party.. I can have fun with my girls and then do the boat party right?” Stafford wrote, alongside a gallery of photos showing her and her family having fun at the Atlanta Athletic Club on the holiday.

She continued, “To all of the people out there who are a part of the Hall’s annual 4th of july bash.. lemme know what you think about me getting a hold of the boat for next year.”

The photos earned praise from her thousands of followers. Many were excited to see her enjoying time with her family so soon after major surgery.

“It looks like a lot of answered prayers in this post. Skip the boat, your best pictures are the family celebrations! You would never guess you were ever out of commission based on these pictures,” one person wrote.

“What a beautiful family. Many blessings to all. Matthew, looking forward to a great season for you and the Lions,” another wrote.

“Beautiful pictures of your family! Stay well and enjoy your life. You are a natural beauty,” another fan wrote.

In April, Stafford, 29, revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had surgery days later. Although the surgery was a success, she was briefly hospitalized for follow-up treatments.

Last month, Stafford marked two months since the “scariest day of my life.”

“There are things that will never be the same, but they are things that with each day, I notice less and less. My new norms are now…just my norms,” she wrote on June 17, along with another gallery of family photos. “So thank you again. I am getting back to my life and enjoying my husband’s offseason with him, our little ones and my entire family here in Atlanta. Thank you.”

Stafford also told followers in May she has a “weakness” on her right side.

“I have to wait 6 -12 months to know whether this will be permanent or not. This is a VERY GOOD result from surgery,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s just a ‘slight difference’ in a face you’ve been staring at for 29 years can be a big difference to you.”

Stafford and Matthew married in 2015. The couple have three children, 2-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler and 11-month-old Hunter Hope. Matthew recently told the Toronto Sun his wife is doing well after the surgery.

“Obviously been through a lot in the last couple of months, but she’s tough and doing a great job of doing everything she can to recover, and still take care of the kids and do all that,” the quarterback said. “So she’s been great.”

