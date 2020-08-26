Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Share Tearful Photos of Champ's 'Last Boat Ride'

✖

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly said their final goodbyes to the family dog, Champ. On Instagram, Kelly posted a series of photos of them on a boat with a box containing the late dog's ashes. The couple's dog died earlier this month, but before then had decided to take Champ on one final boat ride before spreading his ashes on the lake.

"Took Champ for one last boat ride, his favorite activity," Kelly wrote. "The sunset was beautiful and the perfect send off for our boy. We took the original four of our family, that we have had for 11.5 years now. We spread his ashes on the lake and now he will be swimming forever in his favorite place. My only boy, you will be in my heart forever. Love you buddy." Kelly announced the news of Champ's passing on Instagram. She wrote that Champ was "the best dog."

"Today was a very tough day. We had to put our sweet boy to sleep," Kelly wrote. "It was very unexpected and happened so fast. My heart hurts, I miss him so much already. I wish I had more time with you champ. I wish I could have been better the last four years, but I know you are in a better place, pooping wherever you want. I love you so much. Rest In Peace Champ."

Several fans weighed in on Champ's boat ride. Most fans sent their condolences to the family as they know what it's like to lose a dog. "So sorry to hear this," one fan wrote "Our fur babies don’t live long enough but leave an everlasting memory in our hearts. Prayers to you all."

This has been an interesting year for the Stafford family. In May, it was reported they were putting on their $6.5 million Detroit home up for sale. In June, Stafford and Kelly welcomed their fourth child, and then there was the coronavirus scare. Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning that he tested positive for the coronavirus or came in contact with some that have the virus. It was determined one of Stafford's tests was a false positive, which led to Kelly blasting the NFL for the entire process as she claimed her family was harassed.