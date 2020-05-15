Lions QB Matthew Stafford Puts $6.5 Million Detroit Home up for Sale

✖

Matthew Stafford and his family are on the move. The Detroit Lions quarterback recently put his Detroit home on the market for $6.5 million. Stafford's wife Kelly, who is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, confirmed the news on Friday and explained the reason behind the move, which has nothing to do with Stafford's football career.

"I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3," Kelly Stafford said in an Instagram story Friday, as transcribed by ESPN. "So that is the reason that it is on the market. It makes us super sad. That house has been incredible. We'll never own another house like it. "So it is a super sad thing but it just makes us feel better knowing there are no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water. So that is the reason." The home includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an indoor half-court basketball court that has the Detroit Pistons logo.

According to Redfin, the home is worth a little over $5 million, which is more than a million more than what the Stafford wants. Overall, the house has 23 rooms including two laundry rooms and two family rooms. According to ESPN, the Staffords bought the house in 2013 for $3.5 million.

One of the things that has been talked about this offseason is Stafford's future with the Lions. There were trade rumors surrounding the University of Georgia alum, but general manager Bob Quinn shut those down very quickly. Last year, Stafford only played half the season after suffering a back injury. It was the first time Stafford missed a start since the 2010 season. When talking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli earlier this week, Stafford said he's 100 percent healthy. "I feel great," Stafford said. "It healed up. I'm moving around as much as this slow man can."

Stafford was drafted by the Lions No. 1 overall in 2009. In his rookie season, Stafford threw for 2,567 yards, 13 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He had a breakout season in 2011, throwing for 5,038 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, which led to him being named Comeback Player of the Year. Stafford has led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011, 2014 and 2016, but has yet to win a playoff game.