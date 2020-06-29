Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Welcome Their Fourth Child Together

✖

Matthew Stafford's family just got a little bigger. On Friday, Stafford's wife, Kelly, went to Instagram to announce their fourth child has arrived. Kelly posted a photo of her and Stafford in the delivery room, and Stafford is seen resting his head on his wife. Stafford and Kelly share three daughters: 3-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, and 1-year-old Hunter.

Back in March, the Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife announced they were expecting their fourth child. On Instagram, Kelly wrote: "Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie. Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) We won't know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit #nomoresedans #staffordstrong."

View this post on Instagram Friday, June 26, 2020 Our family became complete. ❤️ A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Jun 28, 2020 at 5:16am PDT

Stafford will have plenty of time to enjoy the newborn before he heads to training camp, which should begin at the end of July. That could be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but even if it isn't and the season starts on time, NFL teams could be playing games without fans. When Stafford was asked about the possibility of playing games in an empty stadium, he had an interesting answer.

"I'm a quarterback. Quiet is great," Stafford said during a Zoom call with reporters in May via Michigan Live. "I love that. I can talk, I can hear what they're saying on defense. I can probably use that to my advantage. It's like playing a home game everywhere you go. I'm fine with that." Stafford continued and said the other positional players "feed so much off of adrenaline from the crowd." And because of that, Stafford believes "that would be a different challenge for those guys."

The goal for Stafford this upcoming season is to lead the team to its first Super Bowl in franchise history and the first NFL Championship win since 1957. Stafford is the Lions' all-time passing leader with 41,052 yards and 256 touchdowns. He has made the Pro Bowl once (2014) and holds the record for most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season, which is eight in 2016.