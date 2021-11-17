Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Apologizes for Throwing Object at Fan During Rams vs. 49ers Game

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford issued an apology for throwing a pretzel at a fan during an altercation at the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. According to TMZ Sports, Kelly Stafford was in the stands when a fan behind her began trash talking. It led to Kelly throwing a soft pretzel at the man before being escorted away from the area by Levi’s Stadium security. After the game, a fan called out Kelly for the incident, and she then apologized.

“I’m an idiot,” Kelly said. “He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but [there is] zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand out for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously need to do it completely different! I’m embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!”

TMZ Sports reached out to the Santa Clara Police Department, but they weren’t aware of the incident. Matthew Stafford’s agent was also contacted by TMZ Sports but declined to comment on the incident. While Kelly was struggling to deal with fans, Matthew was struggling to get anything going on Monday night, leading to the 49ers winning 31-10. Stafford has not looked sharp the last two weeks, throwing two touchdown passes and four interceptions, which has led to losses for the Rams.

“I think it’s a combination. I think Matthew can certainly play better, but I do think a lot of the things that occurred last night were a reflection of as simple as drops,” Rams coach Sean McVay said this week, per Rams Wire. “He had a lot of drops. The one kind of careless play, but you could look at it and say it ends up being like a good, deep punt. He’s going to get knocked on his quarterback rating for a tipped pick for him when a guy drops a screen for him. That’s not Matthew’s fault. He put the ball in the right location.”

“There was a lot of plays that I thought guys had a chance that they didn’t help him at all either. It is the greatest team sport. I expect that he can play a little bit better. I think there’s some decisions, but I didn’t think he got much help from a lot of really good teammates that I know can play a lot better.