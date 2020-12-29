People Think Matthew Stafford Looks Just Like Jason Isbell

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the most recognizable stars in the NFL despite playing for a team that isn't featured in primetime very often. He is a former number one overall pick and someone that shined while playing for the University of Georgia. Interestingly enough, Stafford also bears a striking resemblance to a popular singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell.

A collage surfaced on Twitter recently that showed Stafford and Isbell. The person asked if the two men have ever been seen in the same room together. Isbell responded and confirmed that they had both been at the 40 Watt Club in 2006, but some Twitter users didn't quite buy it. They continued to proclaim that Stafford and Isbell are actually the same person. He just plays quarterback for the Lions and then moonlights as a performer.