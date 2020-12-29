People Think Matthew Stafford Looks Just Like Jason Isbell
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the most recognizable stars in the NFL despite playing for a team that isn't featured in primetime very often. He is a former number one overall pick and someone that shined while playing for the University of Georgia. Interestingly enough, Stafford also bears a striking resemblance to a popular singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell.
A collage surfaced on Twitter recently that showed Stafford and Isbell. The person asked if the two men have ever been seen in the same room together. Isbell responded and confirmed that they had both been at the 40 Watt Club in 2006, but some Twitter users didn't quite buy it. They continued to proclaim that Stafford and Isbell are actually the same person. He just plays quarterback for the Lions and then moonlights as a performer.
I think I met you at David Barbe’s studio in 2006-07 sometime and not realized who I’d met until much, much later— dave kuhn (@differentdaves) December 20, 2020
prevnext
I've thought the same thing!— Peteski (@Petet43675390) December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
prevnext
I’ve thought the same thing many times 🤔— Frank Furter (@FrankFu73114605) December 20, 2020
10/10 answer, sir.— Jordan Walker (@JordanWalker___) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Gotta be related— rustycage (@rustyca93361365) December 20, 2020
You have the same number playoff wins as he does...the way I tell you apart is you’re the one that has a kind and talented wife.— Joshua Magnuson (@j_magnuson) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Pretty sure Isbell’s wife (the great Amanda Shires) doesn’t go out and complain about the shutdown because the pandemic is out of control.— ☃️❄️306/46❄️☃️ (@Infin8DN) December 20, 2020
One slides not to get hit and the other slides to hits.— Roger G (@rbgpmb) December 20, 2020
prevnext
Let me see @JasonIsbell throw a Hail Mary— Adam Fowler (@fowls12) December 20, 2020
@JasonIsbell would you play a set with a bruised rib, broke back or other non hand/finger injury like Mathew ‘Tough as Nails’ Stafford?— Punkin Escobar Quarentino (@brob78) December 20, 2020
prevnext
I know from these pix who dresses better.— Mark Guncheon (@MARK_Gu) December 20, 2020
Dude, yes. Every time— 20 second handwasher (@kocherdaniel5) December 20, 2020
Damnit I've been thinking this for literally years and never Tweeted it because I showed my wife and she was like "nah I don't see it"— AJ Smith (@AJ_Smith_Writes) December 21, 2020
prev
Matthew only wishes he was that dreamy.— John McCollum (@john_mccollum) December 20, 2020