Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Film 'Jimmy Kimmel' Halloween Prank With Children and the Results Are Hilarious

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly played a well-executed prank on their children this week. On Kelly's Instagram account, she filmed a Halloween prank, which was created years ago by Jimmy Kimmel. In the video, Kelly tells the two oldest daughters that she ate all their Halloween candy after they went trick-or-treating. Both the girls began to cry. However, as the video comes to an end, Kelly begins telling her two daughters she was kidding and the candy is safe.

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times, and Kelly's followers had a lot to say about it. One person wrote: "Hahaha omg! And Huntie just rolling up and bumping her sister." Other followers posted laughing emojis showing their love for the video. This is all part of Kimmel's annual "I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy" YouTube challenge. However, Kimmel decided not to do it this year because the "kids have suffered enough," as mentioned by PEOPLE. That didn't stop Kelly or other parents across to county to pull the prank on their kids.

Before posting the prank, Kelly posted a series of photos of the entire family out trick-or-treating. Kelly and her husband didn't have a costume but all four daughters were dressed in dinosaur gear. Fans loved the costumes as one person wrote: "Kids are adorable together with parents. Beautiful family."

Celebrating with the family on Halloween was a nice break for Stafford who is looking to make a run with the Lions in the second half of the NFL season. Currently, the team is 3-4 and in third place in the NFC North. This past Sunday, the Lions lost to the Indianapolis Colts 41-21, and Kelly went to Instagram to blast the media for blaming Stafford for the loss.

"[Detroit Free Press] proving they have zero idea what they are talking about YET AGAIN. Stick to EVERYTHING besides sports. K thanks, bye," Kelly wrote in her Instagram story, as reported by Awesomo.com. In the story, Kelly shared a screenshot from the Detroit Free Press, which had the headline: "Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford deserves most the blame for loss to Colts." Stafford finished the game with 336 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. So far this season, the Georgia Bulldogs alum has thrown for 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 94.8 passer rating.