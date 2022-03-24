Matt Ryan Pens Emotional Letter to Atlanta Falcons Fans Following Trade to Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts after spending 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons. And while he looks to do big things with the Colts, Ryan will always be a member of the Falcons family. This week, the star quarterback and former 2016 NFL MVP penned an emotional letter to Falcons fans which was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Fourteen years ago, Arthur Blank gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL, and to do it as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons,” Ryan wrote. “Thank you, Mr. Blank. Thank you, Atlanta. From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home. The team welcomed me, balancing the typical indoctrinations of a rookie with the generous acceptance of wise and experienced veterans. The city supported me, bringing enthusiasm to games but also to the more casual interactions we had day-to-day. Even though I was a young kid with nothing to compare this experience to, I knew how lucky I was.”

– Matt, Sarah, Marshall and Johnny pic.twitter.com/hl0sE1o7A8 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) March 23, 2022

Ryan went on to talk about his career with the Falcons. They missed out on a Super Bowl title, but Ryan loved playing for the fans and city. “I have spent more than a decade playing for you, the fans of Atlanta,” Ryan said. “You have made all of this worth it, and all of this means something more than what could ever be reflected in a statistic. I appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you, so sincerely, for the life you have given me all of these seasons.”

“I am also very grateful to the coaches and teammates I have played with over the years. There are too many to list here, but I hope each of you know how much you have shaped me as a player and as a person. I look forward to crossing paths, on the field and off.”

Ryan was drafted No. 3 overall by the Falcons in 2008 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. He went on to be one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the league, which led to him being named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2016. In his 14-year career, Ryan has thrown for 59,735 yards and 367.