Matt Ryan’s Hand Bloodied After Being Stepped on as Atlanta Falcons Face Carolina Panthers

Matt Ryan suffered an injury to his hand on Sunday, leading to it being covered with blood. During the game against the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback’s left-hand gets stepped on by Panthers defensive lineman Morgan Fox in the second quarter as he was down on the ground. Ryan notices the blood quickly and tries to clean it up while still trying to play. But not too long after noticing the blood, Ryan throws an interception to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson.

As soon as Ryan got to the sidelines, the training staff cleaned up his hand and put a covering on it for the rest of the game. Ryan finished the day with 146 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the Falcons 19-13 loss to the Panthers. The Falcons are now 3-4 on the year, but it looks like Ryan will not miss any action because of the hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ryan recently spoke to PopCulture.com and talked about how he’s been able to keep himself healthy as he has only missed three games in his NFL career. “One it’s luck,” Ryan said. “I mean I’ve been lucky, there’s no doubt about that. Sometimes there’s fluky things that happen and you can’t control it. I try and take good care of myself. I work hard year-round to make sure my body is ready to go and I’ve played with really good players. I’ve had guys around me that have helped keep me healthy and keep me playing well and really good coaches and trainers and a good team and support system around me to help me be successful and that part’s really helped out.”

Ryan is ranked in the NFL’s top 10 all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He won the MVP award in 2016 and came close to leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl win in the same year. Since the Super Bowl season, the Falcons have struggled to get things back on track, but Ryan is confident they can turn things around soon.

“I think we just need to be a little bit more consistent and if we can,” Ryan said. “We’ve done really good things in each of the games we’ve played this year. We just haven’t done them consistent enough and so I think if we can play a little bit more consistent, a little bit more detailed, we’re going to finish out these games and win some more games. But I don’t think it needs to be anything crazy. It just needs to be doing our jobs really well over and over and over.”