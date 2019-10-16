Matt Hardy Chimes in on Brother Jeff’s Arrest as Their Wives Spar on Twitter: ‘I Don’t Need Permission to Address My Brother’

Over the weekend, Jeff Hardy’s wife, Beth, threw shade on social media at her brother-in-law and one-half of the Hardy Boyz, Matt. In multiple tweets, she talked about “family,” simply making statements on social media for the sake of their online presence and that she and Jeff should be contacted prior to any statements. Matt has since responded, making it very clear that he doesn’t believe he needs anyone’s permission to speak about his brother.

“Correct. I’ve been with Jeff since day 1, literally,” Matt wrote on Twitter Sunday. “I’ve been involved in a professional capacity with him for 28 years, one in which our actions effect [sic] one another. I don’t need permission to address MY brother, MY biz. Wrestling is not important now, my brother’s health is.”

This tweet was in response to a user on social media that came to the defense of Matt and his wife, Reby, while also talking about how alcoholism can destroy a family.

To Matt’s point, he and Jeff have wrestled together in the past under the name the Hardy Boyz. They were most recently with WWE, performing under the SmackDown brand and even won the Tag Team Championship in April. However, Jeff suffered a leg injury and caused them to vacate the title.

“Kept my mouth shut for too long. Don’t take ANY info seriously from ‘family’ when it comes to me or Jeff. “Family” quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they’re more worried about their online presence than Jeff,” Beth originally wrote on Twitter.

This statement was also followed by her saying that she and Jeff have been handling their business, which is why no posts from either of them about what had actually happened concerning Jeff’s recent DWI arrest.

These two posts on Twitter actually kicked off a tense back-and-forth in which Reby responded and called Beth out for not simply coming to their house to discuss any potential issues. Although Beth did say that she was unable to view the message from Reby due to being blocked.

Of course, Matt’s response was not the only way in which he addressed the ongoing situation. He also responded to one user that applauded him remaining clean and sober, saying that it’s not a miracle that he has no more issues.

“I live right & have my priorities in order, primarily my health & family,” Matt wrote.

Photo Credit: Cory Clark/NurPhoto/Getty