Maryland Football Coach Surprises Player With Full Scholarship at Baltimore Ravens Game

University of Maryland senior linebacker Bruce Miller got a big surprise from head coach Mike Locksley on Thursday night as he found out he earned a scholarship. The former walk-on player found the news out when the entire team went to the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Maryland was out on the field before the game and Miller was asked to read a statement from the team which is when he found out the great news.

A DREAM REALIZED Senior Bruce Miller, you are on SCHOLARSHIP!! pic.twitter.com/1fZ7e8P66H — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 16, 2019

“Our goal is to go out and play with great effort, play with great energy, play with great discipline. That’s are the actions and behaviors you need to be successful,” Locksley said in the lead-up to the announcement via 247Sports. “I brought Bruce Miller with me, one of our seniors, who our leadership group picked to say a statement on behalf of our team.”

Miller saw action for the Terrapins for the first time last year when returned a short kickoff against Iowa. He spent two seasons at Dean, a junior college in Massachusetts, before joining Maryland in 2017 to play with his brother B’Ahmad Miller.

Locksley took his team to the Ravens game to not only surprise Miller, but he wanted to reward them for the hard work they have put in the last few days as they get ready for the upcoming season. Also, it gave Maryland an opportunity to support the Ravens since they are the home team and they got a chance to support one member of the Packers, rookie safety Darnell Savage who played for the Terps.

In 2017 while at the University of Maryland, Savage recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions, eight passes defended and one interception returned for a touchdown. In 2018, Savage posted 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions two passes defended and one interception returned for a touchdown.

The Packers were so impressed with Savage, they traded up in the first round of this year’s draft to get him.

“He’s obviously a premier athlete,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this year. “He’s been an impact player for Maryland for a number of years. Certainly, his football character was something that really attracted to us. But he’s able to close the gap from centerfield to the hash. Really aggressive, physical player, able to take the ball away. And he really fits what we’re trying to do there in the back end.”

Maryland finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record. They will open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Howard.