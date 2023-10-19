Mary Lou Retton Suffers 'Pretty Scary Setback', Daughter Says in Health Update

Mary Lou Retton remains in ICU after suffering a "scary setback" during her road to recovery. The Olympic champion's eldest daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday explaining that her mom has suffered a complication with her battle with a rare form of pneumonia.

"Basically, at the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up," Schrepfer, 28, said, per PEOPLE. She also said that the family had been "excited" about the progress, but the recovery process has not been easy. "We were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback. She is still in ICU and we're just working through some things as far as her setback goes. So I just wanted to give an update there," Schrepfer explained.

Schrepfer did say that Retton " had a better day today, which is great," while adding that her mom is "really really exhausted." The competitive bodybuilder thanked her followers and fans for their support. "I'm getting so many messages and emails and just, it's so great to see people love on her, so… that's it," Schrepfer said at the end of the video.

The latest update comes less than a week after Screpfer and her sister, McKenna Kelley, said that Retton's health is improving. "We're thrilled to share some uplifting updates! Mom's progress is truly remarkable! Prayers have been felt and have been answered," Retton's two daughters wrote in an Instagram post. Retton's health condition was first revealed by Kelley through her Instagram Story on Oct. 10.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she said. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She's been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured." Kelley's post also included a link to a Spotfund page to help raise money for Retton's medical costs. The page has currently raised more than $450,000.

Retton made a name for herself at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, winning five medals in gymnastics. She became the first American to win an individual all-around gold medal in the Olympics and is a member of the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.