Mary Lou Retton Gets Positive Health Update Amid Hospitalization

Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton and her family got a slice of good news after her hospitalization that had her "fighting for her life" earlier in the week. According to Deadline, Retton's daughters McKenna Kelley and Shayla Schrepfer shared a very positive update.

"We're thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom's progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered," she wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. "Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining. Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing."

Olympics Legend Mary Lou Retton 'Fighting for Her Life' Due to Illnesshttps://t.co/mIyJ5NJzMB — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 10, 2023

"Though it's a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She's beginning to respond to treatments. Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support," she added.

The Dancing With the Stars alum's hospitalization was first revealed earlier this week, with Kelley sharing details on social media, noting she had been in the ICU for over a week and was unable to breathe on her own. The former gymnast did not have medical insurance, so Kelley also started a fundraiser to cover the bills. Many donated and the total quickly reached $424k, well above the initial goal of $50k.

After the news broke, Retton's former DWTS pro partner, Sasha Farber, revealed he had been in contact with his former Olympian. "I've been talking to her today. She's fighting... she kind of wants to give up," Farber said. "I'm sending videos of her dancing and I'm telling her there's only one Mary Lou Retton, you've got this."

McKenna Kelley and her sisters, Shayla, Skyla and Emma Kelly, have been by their mother's side and keeping the faith for everybody to pull through unscathed. Here's hoping the recovery continues onward and upward.