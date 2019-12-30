Marvin Jones Shares Tearful Tribute to Late Son Marlo After Lions Game

Marvin Jones is still mourning the death of his son Marlo, who passed away on Friday at just 6 months old. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions wide receiver and his family stepped onto the sidelines as the team honored Marlo with a moment of silence. Jones shed tears during the emotional moment, which featured an image of Marlo on the screens of Ford Field. Afterwards, he shared pictures of the tribute on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message.

Jones penned the note in Spanish, and translated it reads: “Marlito, I still can’t believe you’re not here with us, but you’re up there looking at us with this smile. THE WORLD LOVES YOU SON. I LOVE YOU SON … My heart … Pa Forever!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones, 29, first let fans know of Marlo’s death in a Saturday Instagram post. Alongside a photo of Marlo during happier times, the NFL pro broke the gut-wrenching news that Marlo had passed away.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” he wrote. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) [smiley face emoji].

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings”

Details on Marlo’s passing, including the cause of death. have not been made public.

Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images