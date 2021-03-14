Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Legendary Middleweight Boxer, Dead at 66

✖

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the legendary middleweight boxing champion from the 1980s, has died at 66 years old. Hagler's wife announced the passing on Facebook, letting fans of the boxing great know the details she could share at the time.

"I am sorry to make a very sad announcement," Hagler's wife wrote. "Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time." No cause of death was shared at this time, though TMZ reports Hagler had "breathing trouble."

The death of Marvelous Marvin Hagler is a gut punch.

I was working with the late Fred McLeod at Channel 2 in 1985. Covering the middleweight title fight in Las Vegas between Hagler and Thomas Hearns in Las Vegas was a highlight of my years on the sports side.

Hagler was one of the "four kings" of boxing in the 1980s, launching middleweights to must-see levels alongside Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Hagler's epic showdown with Hearns through three rounds still lives on as arguably the greatest 8 minutes the sport has produced.

"He was certainly one of the greatest middleweights ever but one of the greatest people that I've ever been around and promoted," promoter Bob Arum said according to ESPN. "He was a real man, loyal and just fantastic person."

Marvelous Marvin Hagler was not afraid of a fight during his 14 years in the ring. According to ESPN, the quiet man with the "brooding public persona" fought 67 times during that decade-plus, leaving the sport with a record of 62-3-2 and a total of 52 knockouts.

Born in New Jersey and hailing from Brockton, Massachusetts, Hagler was known for his vicious and tenacious southpaw style in the ring. He was also known for his attitude, like how when he wasn't announced by his nickname before a fight in 1982, he went and had it legally changed.

His losing decision against Sugar Ray Leonard left Hagler sore, with claims that it was stolen by the judges in Leonard's favor. According to ESPN, this ended Hagler's career and he retired to Italy to act, saying he was "fortunate to get out of the ring with my faculties and my health," according to ESPN.

Hagler's success and legend cannot be denied and in 1983, he was inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame as a result. Check out the full Hagler-Hearns fight below to see exactly why none of this is surprising.