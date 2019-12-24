Marshawn Lynch’s Return to Seahawks Has Social Media Calling It a ‘Christmas Miracle’

The Seattle Seahawks needed help at the running back position after losing C.J. Prosise to a broken arm and Chris Carson to a hip injury. Rookie Travis Homer is the only other option on the roster, but the Seahawks are now bringing back Marshawn Lynch to provide a late-season boost. “Beast Mode” will be striving to help his former team win a Super Bowl once again, and the fans are overjoyed at this “Christmas Miracle.”

Late Monday night, NFL insiders Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport, and Tom Pelissero reported that Lynch was signing with the Seahawks after seemingly walking away from the league following a two-year stint with the Oakland Raiders. In response, the fans filled Twitter with their happiness and photos that depicted Lynch as Baby Yoda.

“Merry Christmas Seahawk Fans!!!! Yay!” one fan wrote in response to this surprising December news. Others simply began singing about how it is the most wonderful time of the year.

“Wow wow wow … thought this was a joke last night but I’m excited!!! #gohawks” a Seahawks fan wrote in response. The overwhelming majority of responses were extremely positive as users on social media expressed their excitement about Lynch breaking off a 60-yard touchdown run. Others just wanted to see him dancing on the sidelines.

“Drug test tuesday morning, nfl puts him on suspension rest of season.. [laughing out loud],” one follower commented, bringing a temporary halt to the celebration. There were a few fans that showed some concern about the league immediately having Lynch take a drug test upon his return. Although it would be more likely that a fine would be handed down for a first-time offender.

The reason this is a talking point is that Lynch was spotted trying to light a blunt on the Al Davis Memorial Torch at the Oakland Coliseum back on Dec. 24, 2018. As a member of the Oakland Raiders at the time, Lynch was on Injured Reserve and was not eligible to play. Instead, he spent time with the fans and enjoyed some recreational substances, which he admitted during a meeting with Bill Maher.

“I did,” Lynch said during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher. “True. I think it was only right to send the Raiders off in the real Oakland way.”

With the admission, Maher asked if Lynch had received any blowback from the league offices in the form of a suspension, fine, or any other type of punishment. As of championship weekend in 2018, Lynch had not heard anything.

“I don’t think they caught on yet,” Lynch responded. “But I’m pretty sure now at this point, something will take place. Just win, baby.”

With this “torch incident” taking place a full year ago, the league likely won’t be fining Lynch. A drug test is still likely and many fans expect it to happen in the coming days. For now, however, they will simply celebrate the Christmas Miracle that is Lynch rejoining his former team with the goal of winning the Super Bowl for the second time in his career.

Photo Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear