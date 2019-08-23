Hall of Fame Running Back Marshall Faulk Traveling to Cabo to Help Train Ezekiel Elliott

NFL legend Marshall Faulk has Ezekiel Elliott‘s back when it comes to his contract negotiations. And to prove that, Faulk announced he’s traveling to Cabo to train with the Dallas Cowboys star running back as he gets ready for the upcoming season.

“I’m on my way there,” Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I got some drills and stuff that I used to do. … I’m going down to try to make him throw up. That’s my job.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Faulk also said that Elliott should be angry with the Cowboys after seeing that they inked a deal with linebacker Jaylon Smith: “If I’m Zeke, and I was sitting out and I saw that they signed Jaylon Smith, I’m pissed.”

The good news for Elliott is a deal could be done very soon. ESPN recently reported Elliott could have a new contract in less than two weeks.

“From what I understand, this deal is getting done,” NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said on the ESPN show Get Up. “This is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. If he gets the big pay-bump this year and doesn’t have to hold out next year or even the year after that, this is a win for Ezekiel Elliott. He will be back by Week One.”

Elliott has not been practicing with the team as he’s been holding out for a new contract for nearly a month. Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it.

Elliott was selected by the Cowboys No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. In his three seasons in Dallas, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He has led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018 and he has led the NFL in rush yards per carry the last three seasons.

As for Faulk, the former running back was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He played for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams from 1994-2006 and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times while being selected to the All-Pro Team six times. He rushed for over 12,000 yards and he also recorded over 6,000 receiving yards.