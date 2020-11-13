Marlins Hire Kim Ng as First Female General Manager in MLB History

✖

History has been made in Major League Baseball. On Friday, the Miami Marlins announced the hiring of Kim Ng as their new general manager. She is the first woman in MLB history to be named general manager of a franchise and is believed to be the first woman hired as a GM by any major pro men's team in North American Sports, according to MLB.com. Ng has worked in the MLB for over 30 years and spent 21 of those years in the front offices of multiple teams.

"On behalf of principal owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," Derek Jeter said who's the team's CEO. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community."

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

Ng becomes the fifth person to become GM in Marlins' history. She is also the second person of Asian descent to lead a ball club, following Farhan Zaidi, the former GM of the Los Angeles Dodgers and current president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants. Ng takes the place of Michael Hill, who parted ways with the team back in October.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager,” Ng said in a statement. "We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

Ng, who will be 52 next week, previously served as MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations for the last nine years. She also was an assistant GM for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. During her front office career, Ng has helped teams reach the playoffs eight times, win the league championship series six times and win three World Series championships.