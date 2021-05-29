Mark Wahlberg Visits Cowboys Camp to Promote New Wahlburgers Store at Dallas Practice Facility

Don’t tell Tom Brady or Bill Belichick, but Mark Wahlberg might be jumping ship. It’s nothing personal, nor is it a reflection upon the win-loss record of the Patriots. Wahlberg may just be making a decision tied to the various businesses that he is involved with.

Monday, Wahlberg made a trip to visit the Dallas Cowboys at training camp and promote an upcoming partnership with the franchise. While this was strictly a business trip, Wahlberg did spend time taking photos with players and contemplating a change with his rooting interests.

“I’m excited that, you know, I get to open up a Wahlburgers in Dallas, my first one in Texas,” Walhberg said. “I don’t have one at Gillette [Stadium]. I’ve got one right here in Frisco, Texas, baby. I’m excited. That’s a lot of love. I might have to change my blue. Well, I’ll tell you. There’s a lot of love there, I know where I eat. I’m just really excited. I’ve been spending a lot of time in Dallas.”

Jokes about switching allegiances aside, he will be opening up a Wahlburgers at the Cowboys facility, which is a major move considering that the burger franchise is primarily located on the east coast.

Wahlberg continued to explain that he has a special place in his heart for the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, he even went so far as to say that he could see a matchup in Super Bowl LIV between America’s Team (Dallas) and his favorite team. If this happened, Wahlberg believes that it would be the first “stress-free” Super Bowl that he will have attended simply because he would be happy with either team winning.

While it’s a definite sign of confidence to see Wahlberg promoting a Cowboys/Patriots Super Bowl matchup, it does seem a little far-fetched that he would be changing his allegiances. After all, this is the man that sneaked into Tom Brady’s bedroom during the film Ted 2. Wahlberg has also been a fixture in the luxury box at Patriots games, whether they were played in the regular season or in the playoffs. Would he really start rooting for the Cowboys due to a restaurant partnership?

Ultimately, it’s very unlikely that Wahlberg will become a die-hard Cowboys fan, but he will have a vested interest in America’s Team throughout the season. The intriguing aspect will be gauging his reaction to the Nov. 24 matchup between the two teams.