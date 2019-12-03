NBA Owner Mark Cuban Dishes on Lakers, Donald Trump on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold As Balls’

Over the first few episodes of the Kevin Hart interview show, Cold As Balls, the comedian has interviewed NBA stars Chris Paul and Dennis Rodman, as well as FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews. On this week’s episode of Laugh Out Loud’s Cold As Balls, Hart dives deep into the cold tub with a different side of the sporting world. Instead of interviewing a player or a reporter, he talks to Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban.

As someone that has been known as an investor and figure in the sports world, Cuban has no shortage of stories about NBA players, bad pitches on Shark Tank, his appearance on Dancing With the Stars, and even Donald Trump. As it turns out, the president has a habit of calling Cuban to ask him about various topics, such as investments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He called me the other day,” Cuban said. “It was like, ‘D.C. Private.’ I pick it up 2.5 weeks ago, and he’s like ‘Mark?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah?’ He’s like, ‘What do you think about the stock market?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, hi, Donald. What do you think about the stock market?’”

As Cuban continued to explain, President Trump used to call him during the leadup to the 2016 election. He would lay out his strategies and explain what he was doing at the time to land in the Oval Office. However, those conversations ended when Cuban told Trump that he needed to “learn this stuff” and that he couldn’t “just wing it.” Once Trump won the election and become President of the United States, he sent a handwritten note to Cuban.

Of course, political figures were not the only topic discussed during this interview in the cold tub. Cuban also explained that he hates the Los Angeles Lakers and loves to mess with them constantly. Although that strategy did backfire when Kobe Bryant had a massive game against Cuban’s team and then later tweeted at him about it.

One of the more head-turning moments for Hart came when Cuban explained how he took a mere $8,000 and created a company that he later sold for $5.7 billion. This provided him with the necessary funds to purchase the Dallas Mavericks.

New episodes of Cold As Balls are scheduled to air each Tuesday on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud channel, the Laugh Out Loud app, and LaughOutLoud.com. Upcoming guests include Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, NBA Spurs star DeMar DeRozan, former WWE champions the Bella Twins, “Fortnite” legend Ninja and others.

(Photo Credit: (Photo Credit: Laugh Out Loud)