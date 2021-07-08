Maria Taylor Breaks Silence on Rachel Nichols Fallout

✖

Maria Taylor has broken her silence about the Rachel Nichols fallout that includes her insinuating that Taylor was a "diversity" hire for ESPN. On Twitter, Taylor posted a message about "dark times" but not mentioning Nichols' name. Taylor revealed that she has "taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight." She also posted photos of her working with other Black men and women at ESPN.

While Taylor hasn't mentioned Nichols on-air since the New York Times report was released, Nichols sent an apology to her colleague. "So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story. And I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals but I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN," Nichols said on The Jump this week. "How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be a part of this outstanding team."

During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down. I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ztSIx9CLpO — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) July 7, 2021

Over the weekend, the New York Times published a story on Nichols talking on the phone with LeBron James' longtime advisor Adam Mendelsohn in July 2020. In the conversation, which was recorded due to Nichols not turning her camera off, Nichols talked about how she won't be doing hosting duties during the NBA Finals due to the network going with Maria Taylor.

"Guess what that would clear the way for? For Maria to do the hosting full time," she says. "I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Nichols was doing sideline reporting for the NBA playoffs but was replaced by Malika Andrews for the NBA Finals. Taylor is the host of ESPN's top NBA show NBA Countdown. It has been reported that Taylor's contract ends during the championship series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.