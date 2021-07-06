Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Maria Taylor Over Leaked 'Diversity' Video

✖

Rachel Nichols just sent an apology to Maria Taylor for the leaked video that has her suggesting that her colleague got a big hosting job on ESPN because the network was under fire to address its "crappy longtime record on diversity." Nichols, the host of ESPN's The Jump, made the apology to start the show, stating how "deeply sorry" she was for "disappointing" Taylor, who is the host of NBA Countdown.

"So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story. And I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals but I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN," Nichols said. "How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be a part of this outstanding team."

Rachel Nichols opening comments on Monday’s live episode of “The Jump”: pic.twitter.com/VpI826k0pp — Meg Turner (@megnturner_) July 5, 2021

The video was obtained by the New York Times and features Nichols talking to Adam Mendelsohn, LeBron James' adviser, and James' agent, Rich Paul in July 2020. She was talking about how ESPN wanted her to do sideline reporting during the NBA Finals while Taylor hosts NBA Countdown. Nichols expected to get Taylor's gig.

"Guess what that would clear the way for? For Maria to do the hosting full time," she says. "I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Mendelsohn also addressed the leaked audio as he said on the called he was "exhausted" by the Me Too and Blake Lives Matter movement. “I made a stupid, careless comment rooted in privilege and I am sincerely sorry. I shouldn’t have said it or even thought it,” Mendelsohn told CNBC in an email. “I work to support these movements and know that the people affected by these issues never get to be exhausted or have nothing left. I have to continue to check my privilege and work to be a better ally.”