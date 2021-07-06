ESPN Makes Big Decision on Rachel Nichols After Controversial Video Leaks

✖

ESPN has made a decision on Rachel Nichols after a controversial video of her on a phone call leaked to the New York Times this week. On Tuesday, ESPN announced it has removed Nichols from the sidelines of the NBA Finals. She is replaced by Malika Andrews, but Nichols will continue to host The Jump. This news comes shortly after Nichols was heard making remaining comments about Maria Taylor in July 2020.

“We believe this is the best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals,” ESPN said in a statement, per the New York Post. Nichols made the comments not realizing her camera was still on. She was upset that Taylor would host NBA Countdown during the NBA Finals last year and said ESPN made the move because the network was feeling the pressure to be more diverse.

"Guess what that would clear the way for? For Maria to do the hosting full time," she said. "I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

This week, Nichols apologized to Taylor on The Jump. "So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story. And I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals but I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN," Nichols said. "How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be a part of this outstanding team."

Nichols returned to ESPN in 2016 after being with the network from 2004-2013. At the time, Nichols was based in New York City. This time, Nichols is based in Los Angeles. In the three years, she was not with ESPN, Nichols was doing sideline reporting for NBA on TNT, working regular season and playoff games.