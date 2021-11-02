Baltimore Ravens Player Shot in Leg by Stray Bullet

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf, leaving him with a non-life-threatening injury, the team announced on Monday. Harrison was injured outside a Cleveland nightclub on Sunday night while the Ravens were on their bye, police said, per ESPN. He received treatment at a local hospital and returned to Baltimore later on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s severe at all,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m optimistic that it’s going to be OK. I feel bad for the situation, happy that he’s OK. I’m very grateful that he’s OK and not hurt worse. Anything can happen. It’s just a tough situation.” On Monday night, Harrison went to Twitter to send a message to his followers and give an update on his health.

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the thoughts and prayers that you have sent my way the last 24 hours,” Harrison wrote. “I want to thank the EMS crew and the staff at the hospital for treating me. Although today has been very overwhelming, I’m excited to get back on the football field very soon, playing the game I love to play.”

According to the Associated Press, Harrison told officers, who were arresting four men involved in the shooting, that he was at a club Sunday night when a fight broke out. Harrison told police that people were kicked out of the club by security and that he was outside with a group when they saw a person with a firearm. When Harrison heard shots fired, everyone began to run.

Harrison was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Harrison recorded 44 tackles and one pass defended in 16 games with six starts. Through seven games this season, Harrison notched 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. “I really haven’t shown my coverage ability but it’s there,” Harrison said when the Ravens drafted him last year. “I wasn’t really asked to do that at Ohio State. I know I have some improvement to do with it, but it’s there. Once I get the proper technique and more reps, then I’m going to be great at it.”