Major Live Event on Fox Delayed Over Rain as Attendees Reveal Nightmare Experience

A major Fox broadcast was not only rescheduled due to weather, but the hosting venue faced online criticism after attendees endured “nightmare” experiences.

The MLB Speedway Classic, which hosted the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, got off to a strong start. More than 85,000 MLB fans watched from the stands as Reds’ Chase Burns pitched a fastball at 100 mph, going past Braves’ Austin Riley during the first inning.

However, following the first pitch, the game was delayed by rain for two hours and 17 minutes before it was suspended.

While the suspension is unfortunate, MLB fans at the event were unhappy with how the venue handled the event, even before it was rained out.

“The Bristol game was the MLB version of Fyre Fest,” one MLB fan declared on X (formerly Twitter). “Awful logistics, no food except bunless hotdogs and cheeseless nachos, multiple shuttles to even get in the stadium [and] completely unprepared for rain.”

The fan used the hashtags #filedofnights and #speedwaytragic

When asked how much the food was at the game, the fan wrote, “Full price! Even without buns and cheese. Think I’m gonna dispute it on my credit card.”

Another MLB fan also shared a photo of their bunless hot dogs, declaring, “Out of buns at Bristol Motor Speedway before first pitch.”

Meanwhile, an attendee shared a snapshot of the chaos that ensued amid the game delay. “Total s—show here,” the attendee wrote. “They are out of food and starting to be out of beer, no estimate for when the game will start.”

The game, which will hopefully have fully stocked concession stands, is scheduled to resume at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.