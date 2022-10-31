Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons

A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.

"Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school said in a statement. President [Christopher] Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."

According to ESPN, Harsin is owed $15.5 million in buyout money with 50% due within 30 days. The remaining money will be paid in four installments. Harsin took over for Gus Malzahn who posted a 68-34 record in eight seasons. In Harsin's first season at Auburn, he led the Tigers to a 6-7 record. His future with the team came into question after the school launched an investigation into his handling of the program.

After the Arkansas loss, Harson was asked how he would summarize the season. "I mean, we've got to keep getting better. We're just not— we're not good enough," Harsin said, per 247Sports. "That's just what it comes down to. And, you know, I think that's something, too, just as a player, as a coach. Even when you win, I still think you always have to self-evaluate. We talked about that. We're just not good enough. And what are we doing to get better? You can sit there and say that, but it's really, I think, you know, everybody's got these intentions of who they think they are."

Harsin, 45, joined Auburn after spending seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State. During his time with the Broncos, Harsin posted a 69-19 record and led the team to four Mountain West Conference titles. His best season was the 2014 campaign when he led Boise State to a 12-2 record and a Fiesta Bown win. He was also the head coach at Arkansas State during the 2013 season, and the team went 7-5.