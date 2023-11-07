Major Boxer Arrested on Multiple Charges in Ohio

A boxing star was arrested in Oregon, Ohio on Monday morning. According to ESPN, Jared Anderson was booked on charges of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle while knowingly under the influence and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Anderson spent over eight hours in jail and was released before noon, according to Lucas County Corrections Center records.

Oregon Police Department told TMZ Sports the arrest occurred after an an officer allegedly saw Anderson driving his 2023 Dodge Charger 55 in a 40 MPH zone, and initially pulled him over for speeding. During the stop, an officer said he smelled "the faint odor of burnt marijuana," as well as alcohol on Anderson's breath. The officer also allegedly spotted an open bottle of Julio tequila. Police administered a blood alcohol content test which came up to .038, under the legal limit (.08).

Anderson, 23, is coming off a victory over Andriy Rudenko in August. It was his 16th victory in his professional boxing career and retained the WBC-USNBC and WBO International heavyweight championship. In December 2022, Anderson won the vacant WBO International heavyweight title after beating Jerry Forrest in the second round. He then won the vacant WBC-USNBC title after beating George Arias in the third round in April.

Back in 2021, Anderson talked to The Ring about sparring with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. "At the beginning of camp we're trying to knock each other out," Anderson said. "It's why our sparring is as intense as it is. We don't take it lightly at all. If you came in there you'd think we were the worst enemies until we get out of the ring, which is how I love it. That's what champions do. We're here to make each other work and we're here to push each other to the limit. It doesn't help if we take off because we think you're a nice guy."

Anderson continued: "Every fighter I believe has an advantage and a disadvantage. It depends on how you exploit your advantages and disadvantages. He has longer arms so he uses that to his advantage. I'm faster than him so I use that to mine. I can only be so quick getting in and out and him catching you on the back end with his longer arms. It's a toss-up, it's a back-and-forth type of thing."