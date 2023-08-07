Eric 'Butterbean' Esch Credits WWE Alum With 200-Pound Weight Transformation

Eric "Butterbean" Esch opens up about losing more than 200 pounds over the last couple of years. The former boxing champion went to Instagram to talk about his body transformation and revealed that he has been working for former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page and working at DDP Yoga.

During his public weigh-in, Butterbean stepped onto the scale and weighed 303.8 pounds. "Look, I've never done a public weigh-in, first time, I was 515 about a year-and-a-half ago, two years ago, so let's see what I weigh now," Butterbean said on Instagram, per the New York Post.

Last year, Butterbean spoke to The Sun about not being in a good place because of his weight. "I went through a stage where I was looking at the end of my life — not that I was going to kill myself," he said. "But in my life I was getting down, I was way overweight and just feeling down. I didn't know if I had a couple of years to live or not."

Butterbean went on to talk about how Page helped him get back on track. "I took a challenge to accept a docuseries or a reality show with Diamond Dallas Page and I've been here the past four months," he explained. "And it's given me more energy and life since I was fighting regularly. But now, I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my life. I'm at my lowest weight right now than I've ever been – I've never fought at this weight as a matter of fact."

Butterbean, 57, has a career boxing record of 77-10-4. His last match was in 2013 when he lost to Kirk Lawton via TKO in the second round. In his boxing career, Butterbean won the IBA World Super Heavyweight Championship and the WAA World Heavyweight Championship. Butterbean also participated in kickboxing, mixed martial arts (MAA) and professional wrestling. He has a 3-4 record in kickboxing, a 17-10 record in mixed martial arts and won the Pro Wrestling Syndicate Heavyweight Championship. At WrestleMania XV in 1999 Butterbean took on Bark Gunn in a shootfight and knocked him out in 34 seconds.