Boxing Champ Sabrina Perez's Husband Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Her Fight

Diego Arrua, a boxing trainer and husband of boxing champion Sabrina Perez, died on Sept. 15 during Perez's fight against Skye Nicolson. He was 58 years old. According to ESPN, Arrua collapsed between Rounds 9 and 10 of the eight, which aired on DAZN and was part of the Matchroom Boxing show at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez.

"It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on social media. Perez was not in the ring at the end of the fight. Nicolson won by unanimous decision to claim the WBC interim featherweight title.

"Today I'm leaving Tijuana with a heavy heart," Nicolson wrote on social media. "All of my thoughts and prayers are with Sabrina Pérez and her family during this incredibly painful and horrible time. My heart is broken for this warrior and I can't even imagine what she is going through." Nicolson added, "Please hold your loved ones close, life is not fair and you never know when will be your last moment with someone. May Diego Arua rest peacefully."

Boxing News wrote: "We're saddened to learn of Argentinian trainer Diego Arua's death. Arua suffered a heart attack during his fighter Sabrina Pérez's fight in Tijuana last night and passed away shortly after. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace."

A fan on social media said: "Man, that's so terrible, the trauma she would be going through right now must be crazy. I can only imagine her pain rn... condolences." According to BoxRec, Perez has posted an 18-2-1 record in her boxing career. Before the Nicolson fight, Perez last competed in March 2022, defeating Yolis Marrugo Franco and winning the title. This was the first time Perez and Nicolson competed in Mexico.