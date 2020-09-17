Magic Johnson Destroys Clippers After Game 7 Playoff Loss to Nuggets

✖

The Los Angeles Clippers were close to reaching the Western Conference Finals for the first time in its franchise history. However, after being up 3-1 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Clippers looked sluggish in Game 7, losing 104-89 and are now eliminated from the playoffs. One person that was happy to see the Clippers get beat is Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson, who took a big shot at the rival team on Twitter.

"The Clippers choked again," Johnson wrote. "They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets." In another Tweet, Johnson went for a haymaker and connected. The [Lakers] will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change," Johnson added. The Clippers were expected to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, but things came to a crashing halt after facing a relentless Nuggets team. After the loss, head coach Doc Rivers said he'll take responsibility for the loss.

"We didn't meet them," Rivers said when talking about the team's expectations per ESPN. "That's the bottom line. I'm the coach, and I'll take any blame for it. But we didn't meet our expectations, clearly, because if we had, in my opinion, we'd still be playing." The Clippers are loaded with talent with stars like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrel, who was recently named the NBA Sixth Man on The Year. That begs the question of how did the Clippers lose the series after going up 3-1?

"We just couldn't make no shots," Leonard said who was named to the All-NBA and All-NBA Defensive Team. "That's when it comes to the team chemistry, knowing what we should run to get the ball in spots or just if someone's getting doubled or they're packing the paint, try to make other guys make shots, and we gotta know what exact spots we need to be."

The Clippers started playing in 1970 as the Buffalo Braves but then moved to San Diego in 1978. The team made their move to L.A. in 1984 and have been there since. The Clippers have not won an NBA title or a conference title. As for the Lakers, they are one of the most recognizable sports franchises in the world. The team has won 16 NBA championships and have a chance to win No. 17 very soon as they take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals starting Friday.