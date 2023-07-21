Magic Johnson Becomes Owner of NFL Team

Magic Johnson is now an NFL owner. On Wednesday, the league approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris, and Johnson is part of the ownership group. The NBA legend went to Twitter to express his excitement about owning a small part of the Commanders.

"God is so good…I still can't believe it! I am currently living in an answered prayer," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle. I grew up playing football as a kid, I'm a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders."

Update: Magic Johnson, the new Washington #Commanders minority owner, said the team will consider a name change after this season.



Which name do you think the Washington team should be named? pic.twitter.com/oxyjHNW8ei — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2023

Johnson also showed his appreciation to Harris, the leader of the ownership group. "I'm especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders," Johnson continued. "He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization."

Johnson is no stranger to owning professional sports teams. The 63-year-old has a minority stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which purchased the team in 2012. Johnson also has minority stakes in the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Los Angeles FC of the MLS. But being part of the Commanders' ownership group is huge for Johnson.

"This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community. Talk about God's perfect timing," Johnson said. "This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it's global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community. I have a special relationship with the DMV. Many people don't know I've done business in the Washington, DC area for many years. I was one of the owners of the Washington Hilton, I built multiple Starbucks franchises and Magic Johnson Theaters, and empowerment centers with the Magic Johnson Foundation." Harris, Johnson and the rest of the new ownership group purchased the team for $6.05 billion from Dan Snyder who has been the owner since 1999.