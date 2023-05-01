Watch Maggie Sajak Try out the Best Stadium Foods at Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field

Maggie Sajak took on Chicago for Wheel of Fortune's Great American Cities Week. The 28-year-old singer and daughter of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak recently visited Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, and tried some of the best foods in the stadium with local sports anchor Ryan Chiaverini. Maggie Sajak first tried the hot honey chicken-loaded fries before eating the poppy bagel-wrapped Polish with Chi-Town pico. She then played a baseball toss game before ending the day by announcing the start of the White Sox game.

Sajak has done her share of work for Wheel of Fortune over the years. In January 2020, Sajak co-hosted the game show when Vanah White took over while her father was recovering from surgery. The following year, Sajak was named the Wheel of Fortune's social media correspondent.

But being around the Wheel of Fortune set is nothing new to Sajak as her father became the host of the show in 1981, 14 years before she was born. "I grew up on set and everyone on the set is sort of like a family to me already," Sajak said to ABC 6 in Philadelphia. "Obviously, you know, my dad really is family, but being able to grow up on set and now, being a part of it in a professional way, it's a dream. I feel really honored to have that connection. I see myself as the liaison between the viewers and the show."

Sajak may have enjoyed the food at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the White Sox are struggling to get things going in the early stages of the 2023 season. As of Monday, the White Sox have an 8-21 record and have won just four of their 13 home games. They just ended a 10-game losing streak by taking down the Tampa Bay Rays 12-9 on Sunday afternoon.

In their history, the White Sox have won the World Series once, which was in 2005. Since then, the team has only reached the playoffs three times with the last two coming in 2020 and 2021. Tony La Russa was the manager of both teams but announced his retirement in October after dealing with health issues.