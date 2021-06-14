EA Sports Teases 'Madden NFL 22' Cover Athletes With 2 Goats

✖

EA Sports announced the cover for Madden NFL 22 will be released on Thursday, June 17. And the video game company teased the cover athletes in a very clever way by showing two goats. In a new video, two goats are seen coming out of a barn, and former NFL running back, Peyton Hillis who was on the cover of Madden NFL 12, is seen on the phone saying, "Yeah, they did it again."

The video indicates that two legendary NFL players will be on the cover. And when it comes to current players Tom Brady is considered a GOAT, making it safe to assume he will be featured on Madden NFL 22. As for the second, that could go to Patrick Mahomes, and it was reported by Dov Kleiman that Brady and Mahomes were filming content for the Madden NFL franchise in April.

Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming… 🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021

If Brady and Mahomes are on the cover, it will be the second time that they have received the honor. Brady was on the cover of Madden NFL 17 while Mahomes was on the cover of Madden NFL 20. It would make sense for Brady and Mahomes to be on the cover considering they have won the last two Super Bowls. Mahomes won the big game in 2019 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February by beating Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes also lost to Brady when the Chiefs took on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in 2018.

While fans are looking forward to who will be on the cover of Madden NFL 22, they want to know if the game is unique or a carbon copy of the previous Madden NFL games. Shortly before the release of Madden NFL 21 last year, EA Sports published a blog post announcing the features for Madden NFL 22.

The staff said they are looking into coaching and staff management, scouting improvements, new scenario engine enhancements, a new team chemistry system and commissioner tools improvements. EA Sports is also promising more content such as deeper franchise mode, which is something fans have asked for the last few years.