LSU QB Joe Burrow Reveals His Reaction to Meeting Saints’ Drew Brees for the First Time

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is getting ready for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Clemson tonight. But before he the big game, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner got to meet an NFL legend – New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees. On Sunday, Brees visited the LSU Tigers during their final practice before the championship game and Burrow got a chance to talk to him. The two exchanged jerseys and Burrow said he’s a Saints fan because of Brees.

Saints fans loved the pick of Brees and Burrow. In fact, they loved it so much, fans on Twitter asked the team to find a way to draft the LSU star quarterback next year so he can take over for Brees. One fan wrote: “Could you imagine the Saints trading Teddy or Taysom with some picks to Cincinnati to get the #1 pick and draft Burrow to be Brees’ successor.”

“Time to trade the Bengals AK, Marcus Williams, and our first pick for that #1 for Burrow,” another fan wrote.

“Trade all picks and go get this man!,” a third fan Tweeted. “Let him sit till Brees hangs up the cleats and hand the keys to the city over to another Louisiana legend.”

It will be hard for the Saints to trade for Burrow since they have the No. 24 overall pick of the draft. And as for Brees’ future. He plans to play next year, but his contract expires in March. So the Saints have an interesting decision on their hands.

Burrow to the Saints would make sense and that chatter would get louder if the team wins on Monday.

“Yeah, I think that’s how it’s supposed to be in the national championship game, the two best.,” Burrow said this past weekend via 247Sports. “That’s what we’ve wanted all year, is to play the best. We’ve played a lot of really good teams. Clemson is obviously the best. They’ve made it this far.

“I think we’re going to be ready for them. I think they’re a really good team, have a lot of speed, have a good plan. But I think it’s going to be a big challenge for us. I think we’ll be ready.”

The College Football Playoff National Championship will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.