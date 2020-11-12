Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Host Fans to Start 2020-21 Season

✖

The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in October and looking to win another title next season, which will begin next month. But when the Lakers take the court for the 2020-21 season, the fans won't be there to support them. This week, the Lakers announced their home games will be held without fans "until further notice." They also announced next season's schedule will be released very soon.

"The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to STAPLES Center in adherence with local, State, and NBA guidelines," the Lakers said in a statement. "We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship." The Lakers have yet to have a parade to celebrate their championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team owner Jeanie Buss told the Los Angeles Times she would love to have a big parade for the Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers who won the World Series last month.

"My dream would be to have a co-parade with the World Champions Los Angeles Dodgers as well," Buss said as reported by Clutch Points. "And all the fans of Los Angeles could celebrate together, but not until it’s completely safe." LeBron James knows they can't have a parade right now, but with the Lakers and Dodgers winning championships, he wants a big celebration. Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, saw James' proclamation on social medial and is willing to work something out.

"Let's talk," Garcetti wrote on Twitter. "I'm down for anything safe. And so proud of you and the team. Thank you for ending our 32-year drought. And [James] you and the Lakers deserve the same. Thank you both and the [Dodgers] and [Lakers] for the best single month in LA sports history!" The Lakers have won a total of 17 championships. It's very likely the Lakers will be the favorites to win the championship next season as James and Anthony Davis will return. The NBA is set to start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22.