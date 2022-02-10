London Fletcher Reveals His ‘Surreal’ Experience of Winning Super Bowl With Rams (Exclusive)

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the Super Bowl and will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at their home SoFi Stadium. The first and only Super Bowl win for the Rams came during the 1999 season when London Fletcher was a member of the squad. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Fletcher who detailed his first Super Bowl experience.

“Man, it was surreal,” Fletcher exclusively told PopCulture. “It’s what you always dream of as a kid. When you start playing the game of football, one of the goals that you have is to play in the Super Bowl, and you imagine being in that game. And so my very first one, I can just remember walking on that field and all those emotions overcoming me and really overwhelming me, bringing me into tears. Like, ‘Man, this is what you dreamed about and dreamt of.’ And to be in that stage, in that moment, it was surreal. And you know, obviously, when we won, that was just like, ‘Man, what a day. What a great day.’”

When Fletcher was playing for the Rams, they were based in St. Louis. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent from John Carroll and improved each season. In 1999, Fletcher finished the year with 89 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks. And in the Super Bowl that year, Fletcher notched seven tackles against the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams returned to the Super Bowl during the 2001 season but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Fletcher had just had two tackles in the loss but he had a very strong regular season, posting 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. Following the 2001 season, Fletcher went on to play for the Buffalo Bills for five seasons before spending seven seasons with the now Washington Commanders.

Fletcher also shared his thoughts on who will win this year’s Super Bowl. “If the Cincinnati Bengals can block the Rams defensive line, that’s a big if, I think they’ll win,” Fletcher said. “But you got to give the Rams the edge because they’re playing in their home stadium. The stadium, I’m assuming it’s going to be at least 70% Rams fans. They have the upper hand. They have more talent, but Joe Burrow and what he’s been able to do, I’m not going to necessarily bet against them. But it’ll be key about whether that Bengals offensive line can block Aaron Donald and Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.”