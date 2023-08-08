Logan Paul to Return to Boxing, Next Opponent Revealed

Logan Paul is returning to the ring — the boxing ring to be exact. It was announced on Tuesday that the YouTuber, boxer and WWE Superstar will be taking on Dillon Danis in a boxing match in Manchester, England on Oct. 14. It's not clear if the fight will be a professional bout or an exhibition. The card will be promoted by Misfits, which is an influencer boxing promotion based in the United Kingdom.

"OCTOBER 14 I return to boxing after fighting Floyd Mayweather over 2 years ago," Paul wrote on social media. "I doubt this little parasite will show up but if he does I'm going to erase him from existence. The PRIME Card — Oct 14 in Manchester, live on DAZN PPV!" The announcement comes a few days after Paul's brother, Jake Paul, defeated UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match. Jake Paul now has a 7-1 record with his only loss being against Tommy Fury.

The announcement means Logan Paul likely won't be appearing on WWE TV anytime soon. On Saturday, the 28-year-old competed in SummerSlam and defeated Ricochet in a singles match. Paul has seen limited action in WWE but has impressed many with his work in the ring and on the microphone. He has taken on some of the biggest names in WWE such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and has held his own.

In a recent appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Paul was asked if he's a good guy or bad guy in WWE. "Stephen, I'm not a bad guy," Paul said, per WrestleZone. "I'm the bad guy. And it's f— fantastic. I'll be honest with you, when I'm up there, just being an a-hole, puppeteering the crowd, getting under my opponent's skin in any little way I can, there's a part of me that ignites. It's a little scary, but I love the idea of being able to essentially conduct an entire audience however I want, whenever I want with what I say. I've recently leaned into being a heel, and I kind of like it."

When it comes to boxing Paul has competed in just one professional match, and that was a loss against KSI. He did face Mayweather in 2021, but that was an exhibition bout.