Logan Paul’s Moment With Ring Girl Kourtney Kellar Goes Viral After Boxing Flirt Caught on Camera

Logan Paul could be looking to start something with Kourtney Kellar. After Jake Paul won his boxing match against Tyron Woodley, Logan was seen talking to Kellar who was one of the ring girls. It’s unclear what Logan said to Kellar, but plenty of people on Twitter had a lot to say about the encounter.

One fan wrote: “best thing after jake winning is logan paul securing the ring girl on live TV even before his brother’s speech.” Another person added Logan “really asked a ring girl if she gotta man. Savage bro.” According to her bio on Instagram, Kellar is a fashion model who has over 600,000 followers. Kellar responded to the encounter and had this to say to Paul.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Logan Paul blows up ring girl Kourtney Kellar's DMs after boxing flirtation https://t.co/1mfUwrLmuf pic.twitter.com/tF6PO9GKPu — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2021

“RIP to my DM’s,” Kellar wrote. Wow, the power you hold [Logan Paul].” Only time will tell if Logan and Kellar become an item. In the meantime, many are wondering when the 26-year-old YouTube star will compete in a boxing match. In June, Logan took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Boxing legend Mike Tyson weighed in on the fight and revealed who Logan should fight next.

“I’m trying to get Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack,” Tyson said. “I wanna see what he says about that.” Logan’s only official fight was back in 2019 against YouTuber KSI and lost the match via split decision. After the fight with Mayweather, Logan said he was happy he was able to hag with an all-time great.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” he stated. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat. It’s an honor to grace the ring with him. I don’t know, this is the coolest thing ever. I’m happy I made it out. He’s tough to hit.” Logan will continue to support Jake, who is now 4-0 in his boxing career. And Tyson believes that boxers like Jake Paul are the future of the sport.

“This is the deal. We’re talking from a business perspective. I don’t care if it looks goofy or funny. That money is real, and these guys are getting knocked out. It’s all just entertainment,” Tyson said per Dexertro.com.