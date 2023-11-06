Jake Paul Reacts to Cocaine Use Allegations

Jake Paul is setting the record straight about an incident that happened during Logan Paul's boxing match. After Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis, Jake Paul was seen touching his nose as he stood behind his older brother, and it led to people on social media accusing him of using cocaine in plain sight. In a YouTube video, Jake addressed the incident and laughed it off.

"Y'all want some Coke?" Jake asked his friends, per TMZ Sports. He then said the reason for touching his nose was a result of him being sweaty. "This is the thing, is I go to brawl in the ring to save my f—ing brother," Paul added. "Forty grown men around me, everyone's huffing and puffing, I'm yelling, 'You b—, you're lucky I didn't kill you.' and I'm literally drenched in sweat."

Jake continued: "I come out, everyone knows I'm the most sweatiest person in the world. So I get into the ring to like, go be there for my brother and s—, and I put my hat on and I'm literally sweating down my face, so I'm just like this, trying to get the sweat off of my f—ing face."

While Jake supported Logan in the boxing match, he is getting ready to get back in the ring. It was announced last month that the 26-year-old will have his next boxing match on Oct. 15. However, an opponent was not named at the time and it's still a mystery as of this writing.

"Eight fights in the boxing game and I'm already its biggest name," Jake Paul said in the statement. "I've proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. "PPV after PPV after PPV, and I'm just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you're not going to want to miss it." Paul has a 7-1 career boxing record. He won his first six matches before losing to Tommy Fury via split decision back in February. Paul returned to the ring in August and defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision.