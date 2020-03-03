Lions QB Matt Stafford and Wife Kelly Confirm They’re Expecting Their Fourth Child

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor. Nearly one year later, she confirmed that the Stafford family is expanding. Kelly posted a photo on Instagram and revealed that baby No. 4 is on the way.

“Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie,” Kelly wrote in the caption of her photo. “Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit #nomoresedans #staffordstrong.”

The training camp timeline is important for Lions fans considering that Stafford will be arriving in Allen Park, Michigan on Jul. 25. The rookies and quarterbacks will report to the team first while the veterans will arrive at a later date.

Stafford is entering the 12th season of his career after being drafted first overall in 2009. He will be looking to bounce back from a season in which he suffered a back injury and was placed on Injured Reserve. The veteran had been in the midst of one of his best seasons as a pro while throwing for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Kelly and her husband have three daughters. This includes twin girls, Chandler and Sawyer, who were born Mar. 31, 2017. Their youngest is Hunter Hope, who was born on Aug. 16, 2018. Now they will become older sisters to the new summer arrival.

The Detroit Lions quarterback is very happy about being the father of three girls, which has been proven with various photos on Kelly’s Instagram account. One example showed Stafford and his children eating donuts in Dallas, Texas. The girls were all wearing matching pink sweaters with text reading: “tiny girl gang.”

With this announcement of the impending arrival, there are questions about the gender of the Staffords’ fourth child. Will this child be a boy that will follow in the QB’s footsteps, or will it be another girl to join the “tiny girl gang?”

The answer is unknown midway through February, but the Kelly and her husband are excited about the prospect of welcoming another member of the family.

