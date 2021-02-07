Lions Great Calvin Johnson Joins NFL Hall of Fame Class

✖

Saturday night, the NFL revealed the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the NFL Honors award show. One of the most prolific wide receivers in history, Calvin Johnson, was among the group of modern-day inductees. Megatron will now forever be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

David Baker, president and executive director of the Hall of Fame, delivered the news personally to the former Detroit Lions star. He knocked on Johnson's door and caught him by surprise. "On behalf of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I want to welcome you to Canton, Ohio," Baker said. "With the rest of the time, we want to thank you for what you've done for this great game."

“I have tears on my face.” Here’s the moment Calvin Johnson found out he made the Pro Football Hall of Fame 🎥: CBS pic.twitter.com/ROAaeMcJoL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 7, 2021

Johnson told reporters on a conference call Sunday that this surprise visit to his home was part of a trick planned by his wife. He said that she told him that it was time for the family Zoom call, nothing out of the ordinary. Though this message coincided with a knock on the door. Johnson said that he asked if he needed to get his shotgun, but his wife told him to "Just go answer the dang door."

A standout for Georgia Tech, Johnson only spent nine years in the NFL before stunning fans with the decision to retire. However, he made the most of his opportunities while partnering with Matthew Stafford in Detroit. He led the league in receiving yards (11,619) and TDs (83) during his time on the football field, setting franchise records in the process. He also set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards (1,964) in 2012.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Megatron earned six trips to the Pro Bowl and made a name as the best in the league during his time on the field. Despite not playing after the 2015 season, Johnson still earned a spot on the 2010's All-Decade Team. Five years after his retirement as the Lions' all-time leader in several categories, he became a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Johnson ultimately walked away from the Lions after a season in which he topped 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He later explained that the decision boiled down to a lack of wins on the field, as well as the pain in his body. Johnson said that he was always hurting and that he didn't have the same love for football that he previously did.

Megatron is one of the first-ballot enshrinees, along with former quarterback Peyton Manning and longtime defensive back Charles Woodson. These men joined Drew Pearson, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, John Lynch, and Tom Flores on the list. Now they will all don gold jackets during an August ceremony.