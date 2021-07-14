Lionel Messi Makes Big Decision on Future With Barcelona

✖

Lionel Messi has made a decision on re-signing with his club team Barcelona. According to ESPN, the soccer superstar has agreed to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona two weeks after becoming a free agent. The contract details were not released, but ESPN reports that Messi agreed to a wage reduction to prolong his stay with the team he's been with since 2004.

When Messi became a free agent, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were showing interest. Messi's last contract was worth $594 million over four years and expired on June 30. Originally, Messi was looking to move on from Barcelona, but the return of Joan Laporta as president in March led to him being more open to staying. Messi signs with a team that is in massive debt. Barcelona has a gross debt of over one billion pounds, leading to cutbacks and transferring players out.

Messi, 34, is currently on vacation with his family after leading Argentina to a Copa America win. It's Messi's first Copa America victory after coming up short multiple times. "I was close many times," Messi told reporters after the 1-0 win over Brazil in the Copa America Finals. I knew it would happen eventually. I am grateful to God for giving me this moment, in Brazil against Brazil. I think He was saving this moment for me. "I still don't think we are aware of what we have done, beyond becoming champions. Now we're really happy, celebrating, but this is a game for the history books, beating Brazil in a final in Brazil."

Messi also paid tribute to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. "It's to the merit of [Scaloni] because of everything he's done and what he's built," the forward said. "The process with him started three years ago and it's been constant growth. He knew how to build a spectacular group, a winning group. He deserves the recognition. It's been a long time since Argentina were champions of South America, and we've won it again under him."

Messi is arguably the best soccer player in the world. He holds the record for most goals scored in La Liga (474) and a La Liga and European league season (50). Messi has won 34 trophies with Barcelona and also had a gold medal with Argentina after winning the Olympic Games in 2008.