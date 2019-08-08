Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition Releases Lindsey Vonn Shoot Video

Lindsey Vonn retired from competitive skiing in February after taking home a bronze medal and now enjoying the time away from the snow. In fact, she’s been pursuing options in the warm weather, such as taking part in Sports Illustrated‘s annual swimsuit edition.

SI released a video on Instagram Wednesday, showing Vonn enjoying the sun and water in her swimsuit. “We’ve got a crush on [Lindsey Vonn] Don’t you?!” the caption said, along with identifying that the photo shoot was held in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Vonn was joined in the May issue by cover model Tyra Banks, along with USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan (cover model). All of these stars, as well as many others, were shown in locations around the world such as the Bahamas, South Australia, St. Lucia, and Costa Rica.

Joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was only the latest pursuit of Vonn’s post-skiing life. She may be retired, but that doesn’t mean that she is sitting idle at home. No, she may actually be busier than ever.

The all-time winningest female skier in World Cup history recently went cliff-jumping with her boyfriend, NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, and she is close to releasing her memoir, as well as a line of beauty products. Additionally, Vonn has been working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on his Under Armour line.

“I want to take over the world, one business at a time,” Vonn said in an interview with AP News.

That being said, Vonn’s most intriguing pursuit in retirement may actually be serving as the executive director on a film that she describes as “probably one of the coolest things I have ever been a part of.” This film, which is currently in development, will star the formerly-retired Robert Redford, 82.

Is keeping so busy an avenue of erasing that itch to compete in skiing? It’s entirely possible, but Vonn won’t be returning to the slopes any time soon. As she explained in her interview with AP News, the injuries suffered throughout her career certainly took a toll. Her right knee, which is bone-on-bone, is causing issues and will prevent her from taking part in any World Cup races. Adding to her women’s record 82 World Cup wins is highly unlikely, as is challenging the all-time record of 86, which is held by Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark.

Competition is likely in the rearview for Vonn, but she will continue to find ways to keep busy. Taking part in the Swimsuit Edition was the perfect evidence of this fact.