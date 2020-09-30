Lifetime Sets 3 Weeks of Creepy Cheerleader Movies, Headlined by Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid

✖

Halloween is right around the corner, and Lifetime is ready to air some scary cheerleader movies. Earlier this month, the network announced six new movies showcasing the villainous side of cheerleading that will premiere every Saturday and Sunday beginning Oct. 3 through Oct. 18. The six movies are Dying to Be a Cheerleader, Cheer Squad Secrets, Cheer Camp Killer, Cheerleader Abduction, The Wrong Cheerleader Coach featuring Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid, and concluding with Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?

The Wrong Cheerleader Coach with Fox and Reid will air on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Fox stars as Ms. Burke, who is a cheerleader coach from California invites a young girl named Hanna to the squad. The new assistant coach begins offering private lessons for Hanna, but she has her sights set on Hanna's father Jon. Fox and Reid have worked together previously in Sharknado 2: The Second One and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. In July, Fox talked about the Sharknado films in our series PopCulture @ Home and said she would love to do another one.

"That's what you love about the director [Anthony Ferrente], that he was like — he hated when they killed me in the first Sharknado," Fox said. "He was like, 'I hated it when I had to kill you,' because Ian and I had so much chemistry, and it was a fun adventure. So they asked me to come back and we'd do another one. [...] So if they figured out a way for us to come back; that Syfy crowd is the best. They are so supportive. They believe a little bit of everything. And they're so supportive, too."

Fox has put together a long TV and film resume. When it comes to TV, she has starred in The Young and the Restless, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mr. Box Office and most recently Empire. On the film side, Fox is known for her roles in Independence Day, Set It Off, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2 and Arkansas, which was released this year. Reid is known for her roles in the American Pie films, Van Wilder and Ouija House. She has also appeared in every Sharknado film and made a cameo appearance in the Amazon Prime series, The Boys last year.