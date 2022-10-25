Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months

A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."

"Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery," Wade said "Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage. He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever."

Watson and Wade have known each other for 15 years, according to GolfWeek. The marriage of the two came three years after Watson's late wife Hilary died after a two-year batter with pancreatic cancer. "The void she leaves will be filled by memories which will always remain as they leave indelible marks on our souls which we will never forget," Watson said after the death of Hilary. "She said she was dying to live, not living to die throughout her entire ordeal with her cancer. She's my hero."

Watson, 73, was one of the top golfers in the world in the 1970s and 1980s. In his career, Watson won the Masters twice, the U.S. Open once and The Open Championship five times. Overall, Watson won 39 PGA Tour tournaments, tied for the 10th most of all time. And in 1988, Watson received a huge honor when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In a 2016 interview with Esquire, Watson revealed the biggest key to winning the Masters. "I think you've got to be a good putter," Watson revealed. "I love what Jack Nicklaus said when he won in 1986, at age 46. He said, "I never thought I possibly could win here again because you need a young man's nerves to putt these greens." And there's a lot to be said for that. I was a great putter when I was a kid because I was fearless. I think, in general, the guys that win it are the guys that putt the best."