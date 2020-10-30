Lee Brice, Larry the Cable Guy Among Celebrities Announced for 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

✖

From January 21-24, 2021, LPGA champions and celebrities alike will head to Florida for the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando will serve as the host site for two simultaneous 72-hole competitions while big names help raise money for charity. There will be nearly 50 celebrity golfers on hand for the event, including Larry the Cable Guy and country star Lee Brice.

According to a press release, the LPGA champions from the 2019 and 2020 seasons will compete in stroke play for a $1.2 million purse. Meanwhile, a roster of celebrity players will compete for their own $500,000 purse. Narcos: Mexico actor Michael Peña, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor season 20, Ben Higgins, former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens and others will join Brice and Larry the Cable Guy for the tournament. The Golf Channel will televise Thursday and Friday of the competition while NBC will provide coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

"What started as a wild idea has now become a truly special tournament that players and fans look forward to year in and year out, and we are honored to continue partnering with the LPGA to host this unforgettable event," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "Spectators are a vital part of our electric tournament atmosphere, and we’re thrilled to safely welcome fans to Orlando this January to cheer on the world’s best LPGA and celebrity golfers."

Another celebrity that will be on hand for the competition is John Smoltz. The Hall of Fame pitcher-turned-commentator has already won two consecutive celebrity tournament titles. Now he will return to Orlando in 2021 in order to compete for his third win.

An important aspect of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions is the string of nightly private concerts. Past events have featured Colt Ford and Boyz II Men among others. The concerts will return in 2021, but Diamond Resorts and the LPGA have not released the lineup just yet.

Fans wanting to witness the competition will have the opportunity, albeit with some changes. Diamond Resorts and the LPGA will welcome a limited-capacity crowd for the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The organizations will host the tournament in compliance with all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect the health of all participants. There will be additional safety procedures, including medical screenings and daily temperature checks, strict social distancing requirements, mandatory face coverings throughout the course and "scheduled frequent cleaning and sanitizing of all common areas."