LeBron James: See the NBA Superstar's Best Snaps of 2020

By John Newby

LeBron James enjoyed a very successful 2020 despite issues in the world. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title, sparked excitement about Space Jam: A New Legacy and made it through the season restart without facing a COVID-19 outbreak. To cap off the year, TIME named him the Athlete of the Year for 2020. He also brought entertainment to many of his fans with posts on social media.

Throughout 2020, James has continued to post updates about his life and the world on Instagram. He celebrated the results of the election, sang songs to his new Xbox Series X, paid tribute to fallen legends and recognized one of his favorite presidents. He also celebrated the lives of his loved ones. Here are the best snaps from James' Instagram account.

Celebrating Legacy

Championships

New Seasons, New Photos

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

Celebrating Loved Ones

Throwback to Football

Beach Day

Recreating History

Big Bill

Celebrating the Election

